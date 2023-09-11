DANVILLE — Former educator and longtime state representative Bill Black, who made sure Danville and Vermilion County were known in the state during his time in Springfield, has died.
His mark on the area is widespread through his service as a state representative and time on the Danville City Council, along with the Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees and other groups and organizations.
Black, 81, died Saturday night, according to his wife of more than 60 years, Sharon. She said his death was shocking and unexpected.
Black had been in a nursing home for about the past six months due to health issues including swollen legs, she said.
"I didn't expect this to happen," she said emotionally Monday morning.
The couple have two children and six grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are pending through Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Sharon said the family appreciates everyone's thoughts and condolences during this difficult time.
"We'll get through this," she said.
Black was born in Danville on Nov. 11, 1941.
Black's education: Danville High School; Danville Area Community College alumni; bachelor's degree in business administration from William Jewell College; master's of education degree from the University of Illinois; post-graduate studies, Eastern Illinois University and Illinois State University.
He worked at DACC in the marketing office and as director over adult education/corporate education/community education. He left DACC in 1986 when Babe Woodyard was elected to the state Senate and Black was appointed to fill his seat in the state House.
Black served as an Illinois House of Representatives member from 1986 to 2010.
His committee assignments included: rules (Republican spokesperson); committee of the whole; higher education; telecommunications; transportation and motor vehicles; railroads and broadband infrastructure subcommittees.
He received many "Outstanding Legislator" awards from various associations.
Other political experience included being a Vermilion County Board member and chairman.
Black served as Danville City Council alderman from 2011 to 2014.
When running for Ward 7 alderman, Black then said, “I was born in Danville. I am very interested in my hometown. I have been involved in civic and fraternal organizations for 40 years. I have been an active member of the city of Danville and I know this city. I have the experience to work for the betterment of our community.”
Black played a part in the Golden Nugget Danville Casino and other developments coming to Danville and Vermilion County.
He resigned from the city council after being appointed to serve as a trustee on the Danville Area Community College Board.
Black was appointed to the DACC board in August 2014 to fill the vacancy left when then-Board Chair Vickie J. Miller retired. He was elected in April 2015.
DACC in 2012 had dedicated the William B. Black Health Professions Center on campus.
Black, who was instrumental in the development of DACC, said at the ceremony in 2012 that he was honored to share the building’s namesake with Mary Miller, the first president of DACC.
“This has not been work for me. This has been a labor of love,” he said at that time. “DACC has meant a lot to me and my family.”
DACC President Stephen Nacco previously said Black was part of the fabric of the college and will be missed on the board.
"On his DACC resume, you’d have to point out that he once ran the public-relations department at the college. Then after getting elected to the State House, Bill was a passionate and successful advocate for those of us in his district, and especially for Danville Area Community College. As an Illinois Representative, he brought desperately needed funds to bring the DACC campus to a state of good repair," according to Nacco.
"On a personal note, I met Bill in June 2016 when he was a member of the DACC board that hired me as the college president. He’s one of the most colorful and entertaining people I’ve ever met. One of my favorite memories of Bill was when Dave Harby (board chair), Bill, and I went to Springfield for a community college 'Lobby Day' visit to the offices of elected officials. By that time, Bill had been out of office for almost 10 years. But whenever someone spotted him in those majestic hallways — elected officials and staffers and even building workers — they’d stop whatever they were doing and rush over to him to give him a handshake, a hug, a pat on the back, and they’d say how much they missed him and that Springfield needed him to come back. It’s quite a legacy he left as someone who was enormously popular and was able to touch so many lives," stated Nacco.
When state Rep. Mike Marron first started in the position once held by Black, Marron said he would work tirelessly to uphold the tradition of excellence that has embodied the House seat from Harry "Babe" Woodyard to Bill Black to Chad Hays.
"He (Black) was the best. Personally he was a friend, a mentor, and someone I've looked up to since I was a kid. As public servants go, he was the gold standard. He is a legend in Springfield to this day, and you will never find anyone who fought harder for Danville and Vermilion County. He is going to be missed by us all," Marron stated.
