DANVILLE — Former resident Daniel Britt recently received the FAA’s distinguished Wright Brother’s Master Pilot award.
The award was presented by FAA Aviation Safety Inspector Michael Bush at the FAA’s Albany FSDO on Friday, January 22, 2021.
The Wright Brother’s Master Pilot Award is named after the first U.S. pilots, the Wright brothers, to recognize individuals who have exhibited professionalism, skill and aviation expertise for at least 50 years while piloting aircraft as “Master Pilots.”
The qualifying time period begins from the applicant’s first solo flight. Mr. Britt first soloed in March 1970 at what was then called the Vermilion County Airport. From that time Mr. Britt went on to earn an extensive list of additional certificates and ratings including the Airline Transport Pilot rating in 1979.
Britt worked for his family’s company Vercoa Air Service as a flight instructor and charter pilot and later for the family’s regional airline, Britt Airways. When the company was sold in 1986, Britt went on to fly for Piedmont Airlines in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
After a series of mergers and acquisitions, Britt retired from American Airlines on March 1, 2019, as an AirBus 320 captain based in New York. Britt has accumulated in excess of 30,000 flight hours.
Britt resides in New York City with his wife Kimberly and continues to fly light aircraft in the Hudson Valley just north of the city.
