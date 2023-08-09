On Aug. 1, Robert Lazzell pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault and was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Lazzell is the former principal of First Baptist Christian School of Danville. He was initially charged in December 2021 with four counts of criminal sexual assault. Per the plea agreement, after Lazzell pleaded guilty to the first count, the other three charges were dismissed.
“We are grateful that the victim had the courage to come forward. It is imperative to the safety of the children in our community that perpetrators who commit sexual violence are held accountable, especially when the perpetrator is an individual in a position of power and authority,” said Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.
Lazzell must serve at least 85 percent of the 12-year sentence. He was also sentenced to three years of mandatory supervised release following his incarceration.
