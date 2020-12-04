DANVILLE — A former Danville High School teacher was sentenced Wednesday to 48 months of probation.
Chelsea Robinson was sentenced to Specialized Sex Offender Probation by Circuit Judge Nancy S. Fahey for the offense of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, according to a press release issued by State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy’s Office.
At the sentencing hearing, the prosecution requested that Robinson serve 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for her crime. As part of any sentence, the defendant is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of her natural life.
According to the release, in the summer of 2018, the Danville Police Department learned from the victim in the case — then a 17-year-old student at DHS — that he and Robinson, a teacher, had been involved in a sexual relationship. In an ensuing investigation, Robinson confessed to detectives she and the victim did engage in intercourse on at least three occasions in her home.
During the sentencing hearing, the defense presented evidence from Robinson’s mother, pastor and herself. During cross-examinations of the witnesses, it was revealed that Robinson, to this day, believes that she was sexually assaulted by the minor. Thereafter, she explained through questioning by her attorney, that though she was “taken advantage of,” she pleaded guilty because she “was the adult” in the situation.
The prosecution presented the victim’s mother at the sentencing hearing pursuant to the Illinois Rights of Crime Victims Act. She provided the court with an impassioned statement articulating the profound impact Robinson’s conduct has had upon her son and her family.
Lacy noted she and her office will continue to vigorously prosecute sex offenders, as such criminals pose a uniquely serious threat to the community.
“Unfortunately, victims of sexual abuse are most often juveniles, and when such acts are committed upon our society’s children by those with whom they have entrusted, like a teacher, those crimes are particularly abhorrent,” Lacy said. “Such conduct simply will not be tolerated.”
