Former Danville Mayor and Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer pleaded not guilty in court this week on domestic violence charges.
He appeared in court with counsel Rick Aeilts for Jim Martinkus. Eisenhauer requested a trial by jury, according to Champaign County court records.
A pre-trial conference was set for Aug. 24.
Eisenahauer appeared before Judge Brett N. Olmstead.
The Rantoul Village Board earlier this month tabled acting on a notice of resignation by Eisenhauer after he was arrested following a domestic battery incident.
Rantoul officials said they wanted all information and facts about the incident before making a decision and acting on Eisenhauer’s submitted resignation.
Rantoul Mayor Charles Smith placed Eisenhauer on administrative leave following Eisenhauer’s arrest. Smith said the administrative leave will stay in place until the board acts on Eisenhauer’s resignation notice at a later date.
Eisenhauer, 58, was arrested after an incident at his Rantoul home, and charged with three counts: two of domestic battery, physical contact and one of interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Eisenhauer served as Danville mayor for 15-and-a-half years before resigning from his final term early in 2018 for the Rantoul position.
