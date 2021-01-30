The Vermillion County 4-H Forestry Judging team members learned to identify leaves, seeds, tree diseases and insects, as well as studying resources in preparation for the state contest held recently in a virtual format. Junior participants in the contest are in grades 3-8; senior participants are in grades 9-12. Their hard work paid off as our senior team placed seventh overall in the state. Highest placing individuals for the Vermillion County teams were Liam Heber, placing eighth in the state in junior division and Mary Smith placing 11th in the state in senior division.
Contestants need to be familiar with characteristics of 55 trees and 25 seeds native to Indiana as well as 30 insects that cause damage to trees and 20 tree diseases; senior division participants also need to be able to identify 14 woods. Applying what they’ve learned to identify the leaves, seeds, damage (from insects or diseases) and woods as well as on the quiz helped ready the Vermillion County teams for the state contest. They are coached by each other and guided by Becky Holbert, Extension Educator 4-H Youth Development.
Senior team members and individual overall placings in the state are Mary Smith (11th), McKenzie Sorg (18th), and Samantha Sexton (28th). This team placed seventh overall in the state.
The following are Vermillion County 4-H Junior team members and their placings in the state contest: Liam Heber (eighth); Sarah Smith (57th); Emily Sorg (76th), and Kaydan Willhite (91st).
Team members held practices outside at the fairgrounds, Trailhead Park and trail, and at other locations as weather permitted. Identification on site versus a photo is very different.
For more information on programs available through Vermillion County 4-H, call (765) 482-5337, visit our website at www.ag.purdue.edu/counties/vermillion or find us on facebook at Vermillion Co. 4-H.
