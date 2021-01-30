Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.