The Vermilion County Conservation District initiated a controlled archery deer hunt in 2013 to reduce whitetail deer populations at Forest Glen Preserve in Westville.
Two types of archery hunt opportunities are offered: drawn lottery zones and sealed bid for special areas. “Earn-a-Buck” program guidelines will be followed in the lottery drawn zone hunts. In order to harvest a buck, you must first harvest a doe.
Tickets are on sale now for $75 per ticket, limited to one ticket per person. Ticket price includes your required Forest Glen Hunt Permit. Ticket applications and all hunt information may be found at Forest Glen Ranger Station Office, Kennekuk Visitor Center and www.vccd.org.
The lottery drawing and sealed bid opening will be July 17, and will not be open to the public. Zone preference will be considered.
For more information, call Cole Craft at 217-369-0871 or email ccraft@vccd.org, or call the Forest Glen Office at 217-662-2142 or visit www.vccd.org.
