HOOPESTON — Matthew Leskis, head football coach and PE teacher, is resigning effective Dec. 22, according to the Hoopeston Area School District board meeting. This was approved at the board meeting on Nov. 17.
The Cornjerkers finished the season with a 4-6 record.
In other school board business, the board approved the overnight stay of HAHS wrestling team on Dec. 9 at Plano, Dec. 29 at Springfield and Jan. 13, 2023 at Braidwood.
The school board also approved payment of $141, 065.38 to ELB US Inc. for classroom furniture purchased through the ESSER III grant.
Also approved payment to Kinsale for $219,950.00 for Middle School abatement, funds for the abatement were provided by ESSER III grant and approved the bid to purchase 2 – 83 passenger and 1 – 61 passenger buses from Central Sales Bus Inc for $406,626.00.
The board also approved RFP for two (2) Electric School Buses, funded through the EPA grant, the approval of the Resolution for the sale of school personal property (bleachers & school furniture), and the action to adopt the 2022 tax levy as presented.
The board also accepted Lynn Wyss’ retirement, effective May 26, 2023.
The next Hoopeston School Board meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.