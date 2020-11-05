CHAMPAIGN — A positive COVID test by a pair of Easter Illinois Foodbank staffers will not slow down the work of the United Way group.
The following statement was released Thursday by Jim Hires, President & CEO at Eastern Illinois Foodbank.
Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s priority during the COVID-19 pandemic is to continue to provide emergency food assistance for eastern Illinois, which is currently experiencing a significant increase in demand to the neighbors we serve in our communities.
In accord with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, the Foodbank has been actively monitoring developments related to COVID-19 and taking proactive measures to protect the health and well-being of our staff, volunteers and neighbors as we continue to serve our community during this critical time.
On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the Foodbank learned that two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will conduct contact tracing with regard to these two positive tests.
The affected areas have been cleaned and the Foodbank will continue to follow CDC guidelines to protect our staff, volunteers, partner agencies and neighbors and others who enter our facility from possible exposure to COVID-19.
We continue to be fully operational and compliant with all CDC guidelines. These include our proactive health safety measures, such as mandating the use of gloves for packing and sorting, sanitizing high-touch common surfaces, wearing face masks and requiring staff and encouraging volunteers and staff to wash and sanitize hands, as well as sanitize equipment between usage.
About Eastern Illinois Foodbank
Eastern Illinois Foodbank works to alleviate hunger in eastern Illinois through cooperation with a network of food pantries, agencies and programs. The Foodbank distributes donated and discounted food throughout an 18-county service area in cooperation with 170 member agencies and programs. Through these agencies, the Foodbank provides food to more than 100,000 different men, women and children each year. Eastern Illinois Foodbank is a member of Feeding America Feeding Illinois and the United Way of Champaign County.
