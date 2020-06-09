DANVILLE — Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families struggling with food insecurity.
A drive-through distribution will be at Carle Danville on Vermilion, 2300 N. Vermilion St., in Danville, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
In compliance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, clients will remain in their cars and boxes of food will be loaded into their vehicle by volunteers. Clients should clear space in their trunk or back seat prior to arriving at the distribution to prevent contact.
The distribution is provided by support from Carle and Health Alliance.
“We recognize food insecurity is always an issue, and now, as need grows, it’s an even greater problem in our region,” said Pam Bigler, senior vice president, clinical partnerships and programs at Carle. “Carle and Health Alliance are committed to the overall health and well-being of the individuals and families we serve, and we appreciate the opportunity to have a positive impact in the community through Eastern Illinois Foodbank.”
“Now more than ever we are grateful to have partners like Carle and Health Alliance,” said Jim Hires, president and CEO of Eastern Illinois Foodbank. “Their commitment to the well-being of those in our community is inspiring.”
The distribution is part of the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, a program designed to keep workers in the food industry employed while providing people in need with access to food. The distribution will include one or a combination of the following pre-packaged boxes: mixed box of produce, mixed box of dairy items, box with pre-cooked meal or meat.
Anyone who is in need of food is welcome to attend the food distribution. Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Updates regarding EIF’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including future food distributions, can be found at the foodbank’s website at www.eifoodbank.org.
Eastern Illinois Foodbank works to alleviate hunger in eastern Illinois through cooperation with a network of food pantries, agencies and programs. The foodbank distributes donated and discounted food throughout an 18-county service area in cooperation with more than 160 member agencies and programs.
Through these agencies, the foodbank provides food to more than 100,000 different men, women and children each year. The Eastern Illinois Foodbank is a member of Feeding America Feeding Illinois and the United Way of Champaign County.
