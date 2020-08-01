DANVILLE — With food trucks continuing to be popular, city ordinance regulations for transient merchants, itinerant vendors, ice cream trucks and solicitors didn’t specifically include mobile food trucks.
Tuesday, the Danville City Council will consider amending city code to include them.
A mobile food truck is defined as “a self-contained food service operation, located in a readily movable, motorized, wheeled or towed vehicle, used to store, prepare, display or serve food intended for individual portion service.”
A license must be obtained from the city, with application paperwork including a copy of the applicant’s Vermilion County Health Department food permit, inventory of goods to sell, list of employees and other business license information.
Danville City Clerk Lisa Monson would then forward the application to the police department for investigation and approval.
The city license fee is $600 annually.
The following provisions shall be complied with by the licensee. The licenses shall not: conduct sales or solicitation outside the hours of 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.; operate in a residential zoned area of the city, except a city park during a city event; or leave any trash or debris resulting from the mobile food truck within 100 feet of the vending area.
In other business, aldermen are receiving the 2020 tax levy and 2021-2022 budget schedule.
Also Tuesday, the council will consider:
• Amending city code pertaining to fireworks displays in the city. A permit application should be submitted to the fire chief at least 15 days prior to the display date. Permit fee is $100 for a site inspection for the first fireworks display at a location and $25 for second and subsequent fireworks displays at the same location. Those in violation will incur a $250 to $1,000 fee.
• Approving an intergovernmental agreement with the Township of Catlin for it to participate in the city’s administrative ajudication, municipal court, system for addressing city code violations.
• Authorizing the purchase of 30 iPad Pros and 15 laptops for $52,095 for city officials for teleconference meetings due to COVID-19.
The council will meet at 6 p.m Tuesday via teleconference.
The link for the live audio streaming for the Aug. 4 meeting will be provided on the city’s website at www.cityofdanville.org. Anyone can listen to the meeting via YouTube live audio streaming services. Public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4. The public comments will be read during audience comments per city council rules and time limits.
The audio recording will be posted on the city’s website following the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.