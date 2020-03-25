DANVILLE — Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans a drive-through food distribution 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at True Grit Fitness, 1803 Georgetown Road.
Vermilion County residents who meet income eligibility criteria are welcome, according to a release.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic as a way to bring supplemental food to areas of chronic or extreme need. In compliance with CDC guidelines, clients will remain in their cars and drive from product station to product station, where food will be loaded into their vehicle by volunteers. Clients should clear space in their trunk or back seat prior to arriving at the distribution to prevent contact.
The food being distributed represents supplemental, limited products using items Eastern Illinois Food Bank has available in its warehouse. Additional product has been ordered for future similar distributions.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to areas of chronic or extreme need.
Through the program, local companies and organizations are invited to contribute toward a one-day distribution of food and optionally participate in the distribution process. The cost to partner with the Foodbank on a Foodmobile distribution is $3,000.
The Foodmobile distribution comes at a critical moment for area residents, according to the release. Data released by Feeding America, the nation’s network of food banks, shows that 14 percent of people in eastern Illinois are considered food insecure, which means they sometimes lack adequate access to food. Nearly 20 percent of children are food insecure. (http://feedingamerica.org/hunger-in-america/hunger-studies/map-the-meal-gap.aspx)
To be eligible, a household must have an income at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $3,793 per month for a family of four. Full eligibility criteria are listed below. Other area Foodmobile distributions can be found by visiting the Foodbank’s website at www.eifoodbank.org and clicking “find help.”
Monthly income eligibility for a single person household is $1,926; two people, $2,607; three people, $3,289; four people, $3,970; five people, $4,652; six people, $5,333; seven people, $6,015; eight people, $6,696; for each additional person, add $682 per month.
Eastern Illinois Foodbank works to alleviate hunger in eastern Illinois through cooperation with a network of food pantries, agencies and other programs like the Foodmobile Program. The Foodbank distributes donated and discounted food throughout an 18-county service area in cooperation with more than 160 member agencies and programs.
