DANVILLE – The Vermilion County Health Department will partner with Lakeview College of Nursing for a flu vaccination clinic on Monday.
The clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Lakeview College of Nursing Auxiliary Building, 909 N. Logan Ave. in Danville. The clinic is open to the public so that people can be vaccinated early against seasonal flu.
Brittany Lawson, the interim dean and an assistant professor at Lakeview College of Nursing, said she is thrilled to work with the Vermilion County Health Department and make this available to the community.
“We’re excited that our students will gain valuable experience by participating in this community-wide clinic,” Lawson said. “Our faculty and students appreciate this opportunity to partner with the Vermilion County Health Department.”
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends for the 2022-2023 flu season that everyone six months and older receive their annual flu shot. According to the CDC, immunity from the flu shot takes about two weeks to build and lasts up to 12 months. Because immunity does wane over time, the CDC recommends getting a flu shot annually.
The cost for adult flu shots, for those 19 years of age and older, at the clinic will be $40.00. The Health Department will bill Medicare, Medicaid, State Employees’ employers and most private insurance plans for adult flu shots. Individuals should be prepared to present proof of these types of coverage at the time of vaccination.
Cash and checks are acceptable payment options. The Health Department can accept credit card and debit card payments for vaccinations, but the department charges users a small service fee for the convenience.
The Vermilion County Health Department encourages everyone to take preventative measures to decrease the spread of germs this flu season.
• Wash your hands with soap and hot water, and keep hand sanitizers nearby as a backup.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Maintain your personal space (three to six feet) away from other people.
• Cough/sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and properly dispose of it immediately, then wash your hands.
• Keep your hands away from your face — especially your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Frequently sanitize hard surfaces, like countertops and door knobs.
• Teach your children to wash their hands properly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.