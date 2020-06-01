DANVILLE — The names of the looters and the corresponding charges related to the break-ins at the Village Mall and Stock & Field were announced by State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy Monday afternoon.
Although a peaceful protest related to the homicide of George Floyd took place Sunday afternoon through downtown Danville, a group of looters entered two stores — Burlington at the Village Mall and Stock & Field — on North Vermilion Street shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday.
About 10:19 p.m. Sunday, Danville Police were dispatched to Burlington at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., for a report of people looting the store.
When police arrived, they observed a large group of people had broken out the windows and were inside the store taking items.
Danville police officers as well as Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested three adults, Chaneta Butler and Shawnterrius Crider, both of Danville, and Pearson Robinson of Urbana.
At 11:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to Stock & Field, 3363 N. Vermilion St., for another report of people looting a store. Officers again arrived and observed a large group of people had broken windows and were inside taking items. Officers there arrested Catarina A. Rangel and Greyson Tibbetts, both of Danville.
“I’m terribly disappointed, and it’s disgusting,” Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said when he learned that four of the five adults charged with looting were Danville residents.
“I truly hope that the handful of looters who committed these crimes do not overshadow the hundreds who came out to show love and support,” he said, referring to Sunday afternoon’s march.
Williams said additional people — one from Hoopeston and other from Champaign County — were taken into custody Sunday night but were not charged.
The five adults who were charged and had bonds set Monday afternoon in Vermilion County Court are:
• Chaneta Butler, 36, of Danville, who was charged with burglary (Class 2 felony), criminal damage to property over $500 (Class 4 felony), mob action (Class 4 felony), aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (Class 4 felony) and theft (Class A misdemeanor). Bond was set in arraignment court at $250,000.
• Shawnterrius Crider, 23, of Danville, who was charged with burglary (Class 2 felony), criminal damage to property over $500 (Class 4 felony), mob action (Class 4 felony) and looting by individuals (Class 4 felony). Bond was set in arraignment court at $150,000.
• Pearson Robinson, 27, of Urbana, who was charged with burglary (Class 2 felony), criminal damage to property over $500 (Class 4 felony), mob action (Class 4 felony) and looting by individuals (Class 4 felony). Bond was set in arraignment court at $150,000.
• Catarina A. Rangel, 20, of Danville, who was charged with burglary (Class 2 felony), criminal damage to property over $500 (Class 4 felony), mob action (Class 4 felony) and looting by individuals (Class 4 felony). Bond was set in arraignment court at $150,000.
• Greyson Tibbetts, 19, of Danville, who was charged with burglary (Class 2 felony), criminal damage to property over $500 (Class 4 felony), mob action (Class 4 felony) and looting by individuals (Class 4 felony). Bond was set in arraignment court at $150,000.
Danville Police are still investigating other subjects involved with both incidents. No other information is being released at this time.
Williams asked that the public remain “cautious” and to refrain from sharing rumors on social media.
“We’ve heard so many rumors, like busloads of people were going to come to our community from Chicago and Champaign and cause trouble,” he said.
“You can never predict what’s going to happen, but I would ask that people not share rumors on social media.
“We have to keep a watchful eye and when we see large groups of cars congregating, report that to the police, and not live in fear.”
Williams said he and the police will continue to protect the city as best as they can.
“I’m not going to let people physically destroy our town,” he said. “I’m going to make sure no destruction comes to our community or our people.”
