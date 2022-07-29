DANVILLE — Windows and the front door were boarded up to protect the glass as work is being done at the Fithian Home at the Vermilion County Museum along Gilbert Street in Danville to replace the historic home's front porch.
According to museum director Sue Richter, the porch floor is being replaced.
"It was done in the late 40s, early 50s and was concrete over a wooden platform with wooden supports. Rain and weather caused the wood to start to deteriorate and the rain was rotting the supports," according to Richter.
McDowell Construction is doing the work for the museum society.
They were pouring piers with rebar and 18-inch concrete piers to support a new steel porch structure. Galvanized decking will be placed over the new grid and three-inch reinforced concrete will be used to finish.
"The public when coming will probably notice no difference, just the porch will no longer be slanted to the east. Everything on the porch that was original from the early 1900s was boarded over to preserve it while working. The steps were also covered for the same reason, as they are limestone and field stone assembled," according to Richter. "The field stone base of the house was in excellent shape when the porch was removed so no work was needed on it."
The cost for the work is approximately $50,000-$60,000 when it is all complete with touch ups to the staining, steps, railings, etc.
"We raised the money in late 2022, early 2023, from grants and donations. As this was considered a safety risk for guests it preceded some interior renovations that are next on the list in the museum's five-year plan. Other projects in the future include parking updates, landscaping work, and back fence replacement," Richter stated.
The home is still open for tours as they can enter from the rear steps. It's business at the museum as usual.
