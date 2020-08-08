DANVILLE — In July, the Fischer Theatre hosted some indoor movies again at limited capacity.
Movies for August have moved outdoors to the adjacent Palace Park.
Fischer Theatre Executive Director Jason Rome said they’re continuing to try to be creative, work within the parameters of the coronavirus pandemic and provide activities for the public to attend.
That has included Yoga on the Stage of the Fischer.
A Yoga and Mimosas in Palace Park at the Fischer is coming up on Aug. 15.
Gates open at 7:45 a.m. and yoga will take place from 8-9 a.m.
Registration fee includes yoga with Merrit Spicer, along with mimosas and coffee and Mad Goat bakery items. Spicer will lead a yoga routine suitable for all levels while participants can enjoy the morning sun and Downtown Danville from Palace Park.
Sign up information is available on the Fischer’s Facebook page and website: atthefischer.com.
There will be outdoor movies for three Saturday nights in August, kicking off tonight with “Grease.” The movie on Aug. 15 will be “Sharknado,” with “Caddyshack” on Aug. 22.
The movies start at 9 p.m., and about 50 people can attend each showing.
The movies will be shown on the city of Danville’s big inflatable screen.
Attendees can sit on one of the comfy inflatable couches for the show or bring your own lawn chairs or blanket.
An inflatable couch fits three people comfortably. Reserve a couch (and a great view) for $30. If you’d rather, you can bring your own blanket or lawn chair for $5 a person.
There will be concessions and a bar set up outside, too.
The Fischer also continues to book private events.
For more information about the Fischer, email ashton@fischertheatre.com or call (217) 213-6162.
