DANVILLE — Next month will mark the one-year anniversary of the grand reopening of the historic Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville.
A celebration of the reopening, “to do it right,” is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fischer Theatre Executive Director Jason Rome said.
However, a push is continuing to Sept. 21, when the Fischer reopened last year, for the Friends of the Fischer Theatre annual fundraising and donor program.
Rome said continuing community support for the theater is important.
He and Ashton Greer, operations director, said they and the Vermilion Heritage Foundation Board have focused more on the program.
Donation recognition level amounts range from $50 and up, and some of the additional benefits based on donation amounts include a plaque on the member mural, marquee message for a day, New Year’s Eve Party tickets, private party in the Portia Club or lobby and more.
When someone joins Friends of the Fischer, the tax-deductible gift will help ensure that generations to come will fall in love with the Fischer as it continues to be a light in downtown Danville.
While the future of some theaters are in limbo with COVID-19, “we’re not going anywhere,” Rome said.
He said COVID-19 has been frustrating, just like it’s been for everyone.
But it’s also given them the chance to slow down a bit from the grand re-opening, work on the organizational structure behind the scenes at the Fischer, plan and work on projects and events inside and out and take a breath, Rome and Greer said.
He said they hit the ground running with the grand reopening performance by The Lettermen, and hadn’t really had a lot of time to take a break.
This slowdown has allowed them to do some internal housekeeping and look at next projects.
While they’ve had some painting and other projects occur, the biggest project is getting new front doors for the theater.
The Fischer Theatre’s Stage Presents Gift Shop also is being revamped with a new floor, design and mural on the ceiling. The beautiful wood details and other features will remain.
It was a year ago that Nate Pollert, then a 17-year-old Westville High School graduate, worked on the mural on the ceiling of the soon-to-reopen Fischer Theatre.
Now 19 years old and a Danville Area Community College student, Pollert is working on the complementary ceiling mural.
“It’s a sister project,” he said when comparing it to what he did last year.
The mural inside the theater’s auditorium shows the sun through a skylight during the day.
The gift shop mural shows the sun setting and night sky including the constellations the night of Sept. 21, 2019, the Fischer’s grand reopening.
Pollert painted the gift shop mural this week and said he again appreciated those involved with the Fischer giving him artistic freedom.
Rome said the Fischer is still in its infancy.
Rome said on one side they are dealing with the pandemic and making sure everyone stays safe, while on the other hand trying to still have events and meet the needs of the public wanting to have events to attend and movies to go see.
He said they’ve tried to find a balance with that, somewhere in the middle, which includes working with the Vermilion County Health Department, where Rome’s wife, Melissa, works.
“It’s about staying in the game,” he said of theaters right now.
He said thankfully they were successful with events during the last year at the Fischer. The last public events had been at the end of February and first of March, before movies returned at limited capacity this summer.
The Fischer also received $12,000 through the Paycheck Protection Program due to the coronavirus to help pay for Rome’s and Greer’s salaries.
The Fischer Theatre, 158 N. Vermilion St., was built in 1884 as the Grand Opera House and operated as a performing arts venue and later a movie house until the mid-1980s.
The building is owned and operated by the Vermilion Heritage Foundation. Thanks to the generosity of Julius W. Hegeler II, the Fischer reopened as a renovated performing arts center to a sold-out crowd for a concert by The Lettermen in the fall of 2019 and has since hosted live concerts, film presentations, public speakers and private events.
Fischer Theatre events provide entertainment and exposure to the arts for area residents, a draw for tourism and the overall economic development of the downtown Danville area, as well as generating funds for additional needed equipment and ongoing improvements to the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.