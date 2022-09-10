DANVILLE — The Fischer Theatre has partnered with the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra to receive funding from the National Endowment for the Arts to present a live performance.
It is titled “The Kings of Comedy” and will feature the orchestra performing live film scores to three films, one each from Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd at the historic Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville, at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
Jason Rome, executive director of the Vermilion Heritage Foundation and the historic Fischer Theatre, is proud and excited about this partnership, stating “This production will be a dream come true for not only us here at the VHF and Fischer organization, but for many of the Fischer Theatre supporters in our community who have waited decades for a chance to see a performance like this once again in our landmark theatre.”
The Fischer Theatre was originally built as an opera house in 1884 and has seen a rich and diverse history of presenting live performances as well as being around for the dawn of the age of cinema.
The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra is a period 1920’s orchestra, and they specialize not only in that era of classic American music, but also original scores written for films in that era.
The Fischer Theatre is a unique venue to present such an event since it would have presented similar performances back in the 1920’s.
“This event will be a perfect marriage of two national treasures – one a world class performing ensemble and the other one of the nation’s oldest historic venues. It will be like traveling back in time 100 years to experience an authentic piece of history and entertainment” says Rome.
Tickets for this one-of-a-kind event can be purchased from the Fischer’s website at: AtTheFischer.com or by contacting the box office at: 217.213.6162. Tickets start at $15.
