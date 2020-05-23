DANVILLE — Set your phasers to...3?
After much consideration and conversation within the Vermilion Heritage Foundation as well as local government and public health officials, a step toward operating the Fischer Theatre is being taken in accordance with the central region progressing into Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan.
The Fischer can host your private gathering of up to 10 individuals at the theatre for a $500 fee. This cost will provide your group or family with the private opportunity to experience a film in the historic theatre which will include basic concessions (popcorn, soft drink, etc.) A cash bar can also be provided at your request. The experiences will be offered on each Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during Phase 3 of Illinois’ plan – beginning May 29 and continuing through Phase 4.
Fischer Theatre officials say they are making this decision to operate after much consideration and ultimately want to help do their part to begin to bring some of the magic back to the community that we had only just begun to help create.
In order to take this step forward they need to ensure that it is both financially responsible and allows the theatre to remain a part of the effort to help keep our community healthy.
More information can be found on the Fischer Theatre’s Facebook page or by calling 217-213-6162.
