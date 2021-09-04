DANVILLE — An environmental beautification project was saluted Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church in Danville. The area to the north of the church building at 100 N. Franklin was blessed and dedicated during an outdoor service.
Church members have been busy this Spring and Summer planting and caring for the new vegetation. A total of 16 trees, 15 shrubs and 43 plants were placed in carefully selected areas in the parcel. There is a pollinator pocket of native wildflowers on the southwest corner of the land. Work on the project also included cutting sod, tilling soil and two truckloads of mulch.
First Presbyterian Church received a $5,000 grant for the natural landscape and educational project. The funding is a subaward grant from Faith in Place funded through The Lumpkin Family Foundation. Faith in Place is an environmental non-profit that works with communities of faith across Illinois to educate, connect, and advocate for healthier communities. Rev. Cindy Shepherd, Faith in Place Central Illinois Outreach Director, joined First Presbyterian Pastor Ann Schwartz in the dedication service.
Neighbors of the church also attended the outdoor service. First Presbyterian has had several public events to educate people on gardening principles. The trees and flowers also have signs so people can tour at their leisure and learn about plantings that can flourish locally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.