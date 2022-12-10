The city of Danville will host its first ever Fire and Ice family event at the David S. Palmer Arena on Jan. 6, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m. for the first First Friday celebration of the year.
The list of activities for the free evening include ice skating, sledding, photo booth, face painting, story time around the fire, fire safety activities, wood burning demonstration, themed crafts and more.
Themed concessions will be for sale featuring themed items like hot cocoa, s’mores cupcakes, fire and ice cotton candy and more.
Each guest is set to receive a goody bag and a chance at winning a door prize.
Those planning to attend are asked to use entrance off of Main Street at the corner of Main and Franklin Streets to enter the event.
