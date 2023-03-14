DANVILLE — The city of Danville encouraged people to “hop” downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. on April 7 for a family-friendly First Friday.
The Easter Bunny will be at the Easter Bunny House in Temple Plaza, where people can get their photos taken at a nearby photo booth provided by Rossi Photo Studios.
The Danville Fire Department will also be in Temple Plaza with activities available. There will be giveaways and other activities for kids.
Free face painting, balloon animals and bubbles will be available as well.
Danville Public Library will offer free pony rides, a petting zoo and children’s crafts and activities.
An all-ages egg hunt will be held at Kresge Park (across from Cafe 13) at 6 p.m., with 8000 eggs being hidden. The lawn will be divided up into quarters based on age. Participants are encouraged to wear rain boots and clothing they don’t mind potentially getting muddy. They are also asked to bring their own baskets.
Danville Gardens will be downtown as well with a flower potting station for kids to learn how to plant flowers. They will be able to take the flowers home and watch them grow.
There will be food, drinks and sweets available for purchase throughout downtown during the event. The event is open to everyone.
