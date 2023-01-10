The first "First Fridays" of 2023 was full of fire and ice at the David S. Palmer Arena on Jan. 6. Danville residents enjoyed an evening of ice skating, sledding, face painting, story time around the fire, fire safety activities, wood burning demonstration, themed crafts and more.
Kori Saldana, right, pulls her 6-year-old son Emiliano Saldana on a sled during First Fridays at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Danville Firefighter Broc Atwood, left, guides 5-year-old Aeson Mockbee through a firefighting course during the "Fire & Ice" First Fridays celebration.
Connie Kimmell, right, reads to the audience during "story time around the fire" at First Fridays. Kimmell works in the children's department at Danville Public Library.
One half of the rink was dedicated to free sledding, while the other half was designated for free ice skating at "Fire & Ice" on Friday.
