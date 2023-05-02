DANVILLE — Time magazine recognized him 100 years ago, and now the area is honoring former U.S. Speaker of the House Joseph G. Cannon with a special dedication taking place as part of First Friday activities.
“Sweets in the Streets” is the May First Fridays theme.
Activities will be taking place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, in downtown Danville, in addition to a “Do You Know Joe” 5K run/walk to honor Cannon at 8 a.m. Saturday. There is a $5 registration fee. Registration can be found online at https://runsignup.com/race/Il/Danville/doyouknowjoe. The run/walk starts and ends at the Vermilion County Museum, 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville.
Cannon was the former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1903 to 1911. Cannon moved to Danville in 1876. He died in his home, 418 N. Vermilion St., in 1926 at age 90, and he is buried in Spring Hill Cemetery.
Cannon served 46 years as a congressman for Vermilion County from 1872 to 1923.
During his tenure in Congress, he founded the Soldiers Home on East Main Street in Danville which was later renamed the Veteran’s Administration Hospital.
Cannon also brought the Federal Courts to Danville and the former Federal Courthouse which opened in 1911 in conjunction with a new post office for Danville. Today, the building serves as home for many county administration offices.
Participants in the 5K can run the race in honor of Cannon. The run/walk will begin at the Vermilion County Museum go to Lincoln Park and finish at the museum. Those wanting to participate can register online or in person the day of the race. The race is sponsored by Vermilion County. Parking is available in the Carle parking lot behind the museum.
City officials said many themed activities will take place for First Friday, and it is sure to be a “sweet time” for all who attend.
The Danville Public Library will host a life-sized Candy Land game on the lawn.
Also downtown, there will be a DJ and other activities including a bake sale benefiting local nonprofits, balloon animals, face painting, Wonka and Seussical characters, an old-fashioned candy cart, Kayla’s Chic Treats cupcakes and cake auction, Joyful Bubbles and other food options.
Grab a bite to eat at downtown staples like Lovin’ Cup and Lainey’s or others such as Kona Ice, Exotic Pina to Go, Castle’s Candies, Norah’s Smokehouse and Berzerker’s Grill.
The Amazing Giants stilt walkers will be downtown for the event, in addition to fun activities at local shops.
Strolling musicians also will serenade the public.
At 5 p.m., enjoy a Danville Barbershop Chorus performance at Temple Plaza.
At 6 p.m., there will be an Uncle Joe Cannon Naming Ceremony at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.
The first 300 attendees will receive a coupon to redeem for complimentary Chuckle’s candy at Lima Bean Glassworks and Gifts. The ceremony will also host the Vermilion Voles demonstration of 1858 Baseball in Classic Uniforms and the “Uncle Joe Cannon Classic Car Cruise In” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The car show is open to anyone and all classes, from classic cars to dragsters. It’s donation only to participate/ There will be 100 dash plaques.
Car show organizer Jason Sasseen has been involved with car shows in the area, including at Covington, Ind. Fourth of July festivities, Covington Applefest, and Culver’s.
He said the car show on Friday will have 25 corvettes, in addition to cars with the Illiana Antique Automobile Club, vintage rods, four-wheel drive and off-road vehicles from Indiana and others.
He said there should be at least 100 cars there. The cars will be lined up on both sides of Vermilion Street from the Danville Public Library to Temple Plaza.
Sasseen said he’s looking forward to Friday’s activities.
“I’m a big history buff,” Sasseen said.
He thinks it’s great to honor Cannon and past leaders.
Sasseen said a lot of people don’t know about Danville’s past and its leaders. This event brings light to Cannon’s accomplishments, he said.
“It sounds like it’s going to be a great event,” Sasseen said. “There is a lot going on.”
Also, the David S. Palmer Arena will host the Market on Main with a variety of vendors.
