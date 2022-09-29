Several local celebrities can be found at the Fischer Theatre on Saturday evening to show off their dancing skills and help fundraise for the Survivor Resource Center.
The first annual “Dancing for the Stars” will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Fischer Theatre, with Chris Hightower and Sharda Pascal as the evening’s hosts. Doors will open to the general public at 6:30 p.m.
Those who purchase a VIP ticket will be invited to a cocktail hour before the event from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Dancers include:
- Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. partnered with Heather Pierce
- Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters partnered with Andrea Troxel
- Danville Police Chief Chris Yates partnered with Merrit Spicer
- CEO of It’s In Your Head Hunter LaFave partnered with Hannah Clingan
- SRC staff member Kris Bell partnered with Amanda Brown
The panel of judges include Jane McFadden, Amy Thompson, Steve Brandy, Nicole Van Hyfte and the audience.
Attendees are encouraged to bring cash in hand to vote with dollars for your favorite pair of dancers. Dancers will go around after performances for the cash-votes, and they will also have a QR code to scan for PayPal-votes.
Tickets for the event are available and can be purchased at atthefischer.com.
Survivor Resource Center Director Marcie Sheridan said she’d worked for an agency years ago that held a similar event and she noticed how well the community had responded, so she wanted to bring the event to Danville.
It was actually an event she’d wanted to put on a few years ago, but she said they didn’t yet have the capacity to organize the event.
Eventually, the idea was brought up again, and SRC Prevention Educator Brooke Kuchefski, who has a background in theater and production, said she was excited to help coordinate the event.
SRC Event Coordinator Tina Divan was a big help, too, according to Sheridan and Kuchefski.
Sheridan said Divan technically only works for five hours a week at SRC, but she often puts in a lot more than five hours each week, especially with preparation for this event.
“She’s been really instrumental in organizing all of this and keeping us on task and sharing ideas, so that’s been a blessing,” Sheridan said.
The event was originally scheduled for February of 2021, but was postponed due to COVID-19 risks.
Kuchefski said dancers had been rehearsing before the event was canceled, so some of the dancers were able to remember a lot of what they’d practiced last year and pick it back up easily.
One pair was unable to commit to the rescheduled date, but Kuchefski said they were able to find a replacement with ease.
Though Kuchefski and Sheridan were hesitant to ask the local stars to make time in their busy schedules for this event and its preparation, Sheridan said the support for the SRC was undeniable.
“We were really so happy that people said yes to doing this kind of crazy thing that we’re asking them to do,” Sheridan said. “A lot of them definitely are very supportive of our agency and believe in our mission.”
Some of the stars of the show have said they’re nervous about their dancing, including McMasters and Yates.
Kuchefski said she’s seen a few of the dancers’ practices in person, including Yates’.
“He likes to crack a lot of jokes, but he cares about what he’s doing and he’s doing a good job,” Kuchefski said.
As for the evening itself, Kuchefski and Sheridan said they are most excited for different parts of the night.
“I want to see who the public picks as their favorite couple,” Kuchefski said. “That and I want to hear what the MCs have to say.”
“I’m definitely excited to see all of these dance routines and excited to see the crowd having fun with it, too,” Sheridan said.
She said she also hopes this new type of event in Danville will help bring awareness to the Survivor Resource Center and its mission, which is “to serve victims of sexual violence by providing counseling and advocacy services, and to promote awareness and prevention through specialized education programs, with the ultimate goal of ending sexual violence within our community,” according to the SRC website.
“We want people to know that we’re here,” Sheridan said. “We want them to know what we do in the community.”
Survivor Resource Center services are free and confidential, and Sheridan said the plan is to keep services free, making fundraisers important for the organization.
The funds raised from the event will assist SRC with the ability to provide services to more than 400 clients in Vermilion, Clark and Edgar counties.
SRC is a non-profit organization that is funded through grants and fundraisers and the fundraising event is designed to make an impact on survivors in the community.
Services that are supported by donations include individual, family and group counseling, medical advocacy in the hospital emergency department, 24-hour crisis hotline, legal advocacy in the court system, case management services and prevention education programs in area schools and in the community, along with professional trainings.
Sponsors for the event include:
- Sheridan Farms
- Classic Homes Realty
- Hussmann-Rogers Law
- Senator Scott Bennett
- Sunset Funeral Home
- Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden
- WhiteSmith Marketing Group
