DANVILLE — A July 4 fireworks display will be happening in Danville at Danville Stadium, 610 Highland Boulevard, with the city council’s official approval next week.
The Village of Tilton also is helping foot the bill.
The Danville City Council will consider amending the general city budget for the approximately $18,000 cost at Tuesday’s council meeting.
According to the resolution, the city and Central States Fireworks Inc. of Athens, Ill., have come to an agreement for the fireworks display at a cost of $15,000. Additional funds of up to $3,000 may be needed to provide other support for the event.
Funding comes from the city’s general fund reserves for this community event.
The council also will consider approving an intergovernmental agreement with the Village of Tilton for the village to pay $7,500 of the fireworks display cost for the community event.
The fireworks display will last approximately 30 minutes.
The price includes $5 million liability extension, crew, equipment and complete performance.
The main portion of the display is to consist of 18 3” titanium salutes with rising tiger tails; 262 3” assorted hard breaking shells, most with tails; 240 4” assorted hard breaking shells, most with tails; 50 5” assorted hard breaking shells, most with tails; and the “spectacular ending” would include 350 3” multi-color shells and salute finales with rising comet tails.
In the case of inclement weather, there could be a rain date other than July 4.
The Danville City Council meeting will be via teleconference at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone may listen to the Danville City Council meeting via YouTube live audio streaming services. The link is provided on the City of Danville website’s home page at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. Public comments are read during audience comments per city council rules and time limits.
In other business Tuesday, the council will consider:
— Approving a special-use permit for a cannabis cultivation center near the Danville Correctional Center.
The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this month recommended approving the special-use permit requested by Alexander Real Properties, LLC of Bourbonnais for 3700 E. Main St. for a medicinal/adult-use cannabis cultivation center. The property is zoned I2, general industrial, and located west of the prison.
Andrew Mudd, attorney for Alexander Real Properties, said there would be a new building, approximately 25,000 square feet, built on the property, that has a solar farm at the rear of it.
Mudd said setbacks, fencing and all other requirements have been submitted to the Illinois Department of Agriculture.
Mudd added this is not a large scale craft grower, but “one of the smaller ones allowed” under state statute.
Mudd said they could break ground this year, within six months.
Tim Boshaw, manager with Alexander Real Properties, said they’re part of a group that would operate the cultivation center.
Boshaw said the cultivation center would be a wholesale business selling cannabis to dispensaries, not the public.
Proposed hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. No significant traffic impact is expected.
Expansion and construction could be completed in 18-24 months.
A comprehensive site and construction plan would be submitted within 60 days of the issuance of a license from the Illinois Department of Agriculture.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture, which is the regulatory entity for cannabis cultivation centers, has been expected to approve new licenses on July 1.
— Approving a $962,240 contract with Midwest Asphalt Co. for Harrison Street improvements and parking lot construction; and authorizing a budget amendment in the infrastructure development fund by transferring $600,00 from reserves and $400,000 from the overlay program.
