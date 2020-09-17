DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department announces that Madison Street between Bowman Avenue and Collett Street, will be closed for training beginning Tuesday, Sept. 22, and weather permitting, is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, Sept. 24.
During this time, Madison Street will be closed and traffic will need to be rerouted. This street closure will only be in effect between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on each of the three days.
This lane closure will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. The closure will affect motorists traveling west on Madison Street from Bowman Avenue.
Please choose an alternate route to avoid delays. There will be a high volume of fire department traffic during these training operations. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling in the work zone, and be attentive to the changes in traffic control.
All of these events are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
