DANVILLE -- The victims of a Thursday evening house fire have been identified, according to a press release issued Sunday by Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden.
The men were identified as Edward B. Wilson, 45, and his brother, Martez L. Wilson, 41, both of Danville.
McFadden said that the fire, reported at 5:23 p.m. Thursday, at 419 N. Bowman Ave., is still an ongoing investigation by the Danville Fire Department, Illinois State Fire Marshall's Office and the Vermilion County Coroner's Office.
Autopsies, to determine cause of death, will be conducted, she said.
