Danville firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 1101 N. Vermilion St. around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building and “quickly went to work on the visible fire from the exterior of the building.”
Once the exterior fire was contained, Marcott said a second fire crew entered the building to extinguish fire that had extended to the second story of the vacant home.
Fire crews continued to work through the building, extinguishing several areas were fire had traveled.
Ameren crews secured the electric and gas services to the building.
Damage estimates were placed at around $5,000 dollars, according to Macott.
Fire crews remained on scene until around 11:30 p.m.
The fire remains under investigation.
