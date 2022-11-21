Rich’s Family Restaurant in Tilton is temporarily closed after a fire early Monday morning.
Tilton Fire Chief Richard Austin said crews were dispatched to the area of 2200 Georgetown Road around 3:35 a.m. on Monday for reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof.
Upon arrival crews found the source of flames coming from the ventilation system. Austin said crews were able to control the fire with minimal damage to the facility.
According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, “Fortunately, it was after closing hours, and no one was in the building when the fire started. Most of the damage is done in the kitchen, and the rest of the restaurant has just smoke damage. We know a lot of you had plans to spend your holidays with us, we are sorry for any inconvenience. If you know our family, you would know that we are very resilient and hardworking people, and we will get up and running as soon as possible. We do appreciate all your thoughts and prayers. We will keep you all updated as things get sorted.”
