Units from the Danville Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire at 505 W. Madison St. early Monday morning.
Fire Chief Don McMasters said in a news release firefighters were dispatched around 12:09 a.m., and upon arrival, they found fire on the exterior wall from the wall cavity that had also extended into the attic space.
Firefighters extinguished the exterior fire quickly, but were unable to get inside the house to extinguish the fire in the attic due to unstable structure conditions, McMasters said.
Crews went to a defensive attack and an excavator was called in to assist in getting the structure torn down and the fire extinguished.
McMasters said the structure was unoccupied, vacant and boarded up.
The loss was estimated at $15,000. No injuries were reported.
