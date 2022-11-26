DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department has received 29 probationary firefighter applications to go through testing to create a new eligibility list for hiring.
Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters who is retiring Nov. 29, told the Danville City Council’s Public Services Committee Tuesday night that the fire department had an individual who separated from the department Tuesday, they were short one already and with his retirement, the department will be down three firefighters.
The department doesn’t have an active eligibility list to hire from. Physical agility testing at Fire Station 3 on Griffin Street and then the written test at Danville Area Community College in the afternoon will be on Dec. 10. Those who pass both will be brought in for the final testing portion, interviews.
“We’re expediting the hire process to create a new list to hire off of,” McMasters said.
They hope to have a new eligibility list in effect no later than the first part of February. That would allow probationary firefighters to go to academy at the end of February.
McMasters said they received probationary firefighter applications from as far away as the Edwardsville area and a couple from out of state.
“Hopefully all of them will show up and do well on the test,” he said.
If the fire department misses the February academy, the new hires will have to wait until the fall academy.
Training is about a 12-week process for new firefighters, before they are put on shift.
Overtime costs continue to be high for the fire department.
The department is budgeted for 44 firefighters.
New fire chief Aaron Marcott will be sworn in at the Dec. 6 Danville City Council meeting. The city received about 25 applications of internal and external applicants for fire chief, with four interviewed (two internal and two external) and candidates narrowed down to two finalists.
McMasters also told the Danville City Council’s Public Services Committee Tuesday night that department officials will open bids on Dec. 7 for a new fire truck and aerial apparatus. The purchases will be completed using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The fire department had six structure fires in October totaling about $142,000 in damage loss. Most were typical residential fires, with one business fire at HRW Inc. on Voorhees Street that has materials to make animal feed for swine.
McMasters said this HRW fire caused about $100,000 in damage to one of company’s cooking oven units in the facility. There was no damage to the facility itself like a past fire caused last time, he added.
About 66-67 percent of fire calls are emergency medical services related.
In other business, the Public Services Committee heard from a resident about delinquent garbage and sewer bill charges from when the Danville Sanitary District had the billing and it’s now on city billing.
The committee also recommended approving a $4,200 budget amendment due to increased gas prices for environmental code enforcement. Funding comes from the city’s general fund reserve.
The city has a new assistant corporation counsel, Timothy Palen, who is learning city court, small claims court and bond court. He will pick up real estate and other work.
Aldermen also reviewed a city court report and police department report on crimes.
