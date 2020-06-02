DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department will have a female on the force again.
It won’t be a regular public ceremony for the swearing in of two probationary firefighters and promotion of another firefighter this morning.
Due to the coronavirus and the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building remaining closed to the public, the ceremony is only to be attended by immediate family members and a few city officials, not a council chambers full of firefighters and others who normally would be on hand.
However, the fire department is having a live Facebook event for the swearing-in ceremony that starts at 9 a.m. today.
The ceremony is for the promotion of firefighter Ryan Allison to the rank of lieutenant and swearing in of probationary firefighters Madison Carlton and Branden Weidig.
Weidig is the son of Scott Weidig, who died last year and had served as the longtime Lynch Fire Protection District chief.
At Tuesday night’s Danville City Council meeting, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. also talked about the peaceful protest march against police brutality, and the looting that occurred during the weekend.
Williams said police officers were tipped off on social media of looting possibly happening.
The public helped stop it from being worse, he said.
Williams said he’s proud the community came together for the march and said he thinks the city was “a light in the world” on how people can come together for a safe and peaceful protest.
“We’re Danville strong,” Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr said, saying what Williams often says.
Ward 1 Alderwoman Brenda Brown said she didn’t know about the march ahead of time and asked that citizens be notified so more community members, including aldermen, can participate in events like that.
In other city business, the Danville City Council, via teleconference, approved an ordinance allowing for electronic attendance of aldermen at city meetings in certain cases.
Aldermen would be required to fill out a form as an electronic attendance request stating the reason for the request — a family or other emergency, personal illness or disability, or employment purposes or business of the public body.
The aldermen also would provide the location where they would be and the phone number they are reachable at.
A physical quorum must be present, as another prerequisite to the request, and the council votes to approve the electronic attendance.
This does not include closed sessions; and the electronic attendance rules apply to any city committees, boards and commissions.
In addition, the alderman needs to notify the city clerk at least six hours before the meeting, unless impractical, so necessary communications equipment can be arranged.
Puhr said this is not going to be abused. Legally, there are certain allowances and exceptions, such as vacations.
Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson said he expects pretty good attendance at meetings when coronavirus restrictions are lifted, with aldermen not wanting to have teleconference meetings all the time.
Also Tuesday, the council approved:
• A $131,335 contract for crack sealing roadways with Freehill Asphalt Inc. on sections of Bowman, Fairchild, Winter, Liberty, Park Haven, Poland Road, Maple, Martin, Lincolnshire, Logan, Pries, Forrest and public works south parking lot.
• Accepting and placing on file the Danville Public Buildling Commission audit report for the fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2019.
• A $312,809 contract with Beniach Construction Co. for concrete pavement patching; and $307,000 and $317,500 contracts with Open Road Asphalt Co. and Cross Construction, respectively, for asphalt materials.
• Application and acceptance of $119,870 in U.S. Department of Justice JAG (Justice Assistance Grant) coronavirus emergency supplemental funding for the police department. The funding will be used over two years for equipment including computers, servers, storage for remote access; disinfectant equipment; personal protective equipment; and also overtime officer hours for special enforcement periods to mitigate the release of prisoners prematurely back into the community due to COVID-19.
• Purchasing a mobile command vehicle for the fire department at costs of: $33,144 for the 2020 Ford F-150 truck from Courtesy Ford, $2,612 for the emergency lights from Rahn Equipment Co. and $2,095 for the Leer fiberglass truck topper from Fagen Auto. Aldermen said they appreciated local businesses being used for the purchase.
• Authorizing a contract with Comcast for dedicated fiber internet connection and fiber ethernet network services to allow faster service. Monthly costs for various city buildings is $5,404, and also $308.95 per building for city hall and the public works facility for a total of $6,021.90 monthly. It will save the city $38,000 during three years, according to city officials.
In city announcements, the new deadline for City of Danville rental registration forms and fees has been set as Friday, July 31. The legal department can be reached at (217) 431-2296.
Aldermen also talked of reminding people about the dangers of blowing grass clippings onto the streets; and they received a resident request for the ban on yard waste burning to be permanent.
“It’s a tough road to hoe,” Williams said about people on both sides of the issue.
He said the council could talk about the issue in July when in-person meetings are expected to resume.
Williams also said he’s continuing to work on a fireworks celebration for the city.
Ward 2 Alderman Dan Duncheon said he supports having a celebration if not by July 4, sometime this summer.
He said a Danville strong party could be a celebration of surviving the pandemic and being united.
“I think it’s OK to be proud of ourselves a little bit,” Duncheon said.
