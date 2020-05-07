DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department has spent about $2,400 so far on coronavirus personal protective equipment in response to COVID-19 calls.
The Danville City Council gave its support Tuesday night for the fire department to submit a grant application for more supplies worth $43,864.
Fire Chief Don McMasters said the city’s match would be $3,987, 10 percent, of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant, of which about $1,500 more would be needed due to what has been spent already.
McMasters needed council concurrence to apply for the grant prior to the May 15 grant application deadline.
Fire departments nationwide can apply for a share of the $100 million in grant funds to fight COVID-19. The funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act through the Federal Emergency Management Agency AFG Program.
McMasters said they are looking to purchase non-disposable, splash proof coveralls for firefighters that can be re-cleaned and reused instead of thrown away after use; personal airway system masks with a battery-powered air system with filters instead of N95 masks; and up to a year’s worth of supplies and backups for masks, disposal gowns, face shields or goggles, surgical masks for patients and rubber gloves.
He said the supplies will help the fire department now and in the case of another wave coming through.
The grant award date is expected June 5.
In other city council discussions, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. announced the city ended its fiscal year budget April 30 with $4 million in reserves.
Williams also said the city will be moving forward with selling vacant lots, with about 35-36 already sold.
In other business, the council approved:
— Purchasing a minimum of three equipped police vehicles for a total amount not to exceed $150,000. Funding comes from the city’s capital improvements fund.
— Amending the resolution awarding contract for construction of 2020 sidewalk improvements and amending fiscal year 2020-2021 budget for infrastructure development fund for funding to pay for the entire project.
— Amending fiscal year 2020-2021 budget for infrastructure development fund and awarding a $599,242 contract to Midwest Asphalt Co. for the Edwards Street rehabilitation. The street, curb and gutter, and sidewalk work on Edwards Street is between Main and Cleveland streets.
Ward 3 Alderwoman Sherry Pickering said “this is a very much needed project.”
Ward 4 Alderwoman Sharon McMahon agreed, saying it’s a busy intersection and a long-needed project.
City officials are working on asset mapping and looking at infrastructure conditions, including roadways, bridges and storm sewers, to have an updated prioritized list.
— Amending Chapter 77 of city code pertaining to traffic schedules to reflect changing the yield sign to a stop sign at Madison and Harvey streets, north of the Bowman Avenue McDonald’s.
Williams said neighborhood residents requested the change. There was a bad accident there involving children.
