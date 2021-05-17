DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department responded to a home on fire at 618 Bryan Ave., Monday May 17 at 7:29 a.m., according to a press release issued Monday afternoon by Fire Chief Don McMasters. Fire crews were advised prior to arrival that all occupants were out of the structure.
Once on the scene firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames. A hose line was deployed and the fire was extinguished. Multiple dogs were rescued from the residence. Two people were transported to the hospital for minor burns.
The fire is still under investigation. No firefighter injuries were reported. Units cleared the scene at 9:14 a.m.
