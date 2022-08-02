At approximately 1:19 a.m. Tuesday morning, Danville firefighters responded to a possible house fire at 118 N. California St.
Upon arrival, units found smoke and flames coming from windows on the structure. The fire was extinguished fairly quickly, according to Fire Chief Don McMasters in a news release.
McMasters said the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
The property was valued at approximately $65,000 with a loss of $35,000, McMasters said.
No injuries were reported. The fire is suspicious in nature and still under investigation.
