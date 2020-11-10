Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters released a statement Tuesday morning about the ongoing burn ban in the city.
"The Danville Fire Department would like to notify all residents that the City of Danville continues to be under a Leaf Burning Ban until further notice," McMasters said. "This is due to the negative effects of the smoke on people with respiratory illnesses during the COVID pandemic. Recreational fires are still allowed, using seasoned firewood ONLY. Recreational fires should be called in to Emergency Dispatch at (217) 442-0153 before being lit."
