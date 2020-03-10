Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 7:06-7:20 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Perrysville.
Saturday, 1:09-1:23 p.m. — Illegal burn at Beechwood and Fowler.
Saturday, 2:08-2:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of East Madison.
Saturday, 2:06-2:31 p.m. — Semi rollover at I-74 and 220 exit ramp.
Saturday, 2:42-2:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 4:46-5:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Warrington.
Saturday, 6:41-7:03 p.m. —Investigation of lines down in the 100 block of Porter.
Sunday, 1:34-2:12 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of West Davis.
Sunday, 2:21-2:35 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Fairchild.
