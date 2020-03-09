Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 10:47-10:58 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Crawford.
Wednesday, 11:52 p.m. to Thursday, 12:15 a.m. — Smoke investigation/recreational fire in the area of Texas and Dearborn.
Thursday, 7:03-7:11 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Holiday.
Thursday, 7:35-7:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Campbell.
Thursday, 8:39-8:55 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.
Thursday, 10:30-10:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Maple.
Thursday, 12:16-12:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Baldwin.
Thursday, 11:24-11:35 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Avenue C.
Thursday, 1:17-1:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 1:46-1:54 p.m. — Bush on fire in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 2:21-2:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hillside.
Thursday, 3:57-4:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Redden.
Friday, 12:14-12:25 a.m. — Activated smoke detector in the 1200 block of Garden.
Friday, 10:42-10:56 a.m.—Medical call at South View Middle School, 100 Block of East 9th Street.
Friday, 12:27-12:39 p.m. – Medical call at Aunt Martha’s, 600 block of North Gilbert Street.
Friday, 3:54-4:07 p.m.—Medical call in the 600 block of Kimball Street.
Friday, 11:17-11:32 p.m.—Medical call in the 400 block of Brunswick Lane.
Saturday, 12:08-12:42 a.m. – Medical call in the 2800 block of East Main Street.
Saturday, 2:48-3:10 a.m.—Carbon monoxide detector activation in the 100 block of North State Street.
Saturday, 6:33-6:48 p.m. –Illegal burning the 800 block of Griggs Street.
Saturday, 7:58-8:29 p.m.—Illegal burning in the 100 block of Kentucky Street.
Saturday, 9:34-9:37 p.m. – False alarm at Lowe’s, 3636 N. Vermilion St.
Sunday, 3:20-3:36 a.m. – Medical call at Wal-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Sunday, 8:50-9 a.m.—Alarm activation, no fire at Auto Zone, 800 Lynch Road.
Sunday, 9:07-9:12 a.m. – Medical call in the 500 block of Shadowlawn Place.
Sunday, 10:10-10:20 a.m. – Medical call in the 1300 block of Golf Terrace.
Sunday, 11-11:13 a.m. – Medical call in the 1600 block of Westview Avenue.
Sunday, 12:25-12:39 p.m. – Medical call in the 1200 block of Perrysville Road.
Sunday, 1:14-1:35 p.m. – Medical call in the 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
Sunday, 2:58-3:06 p.m. – Medical call at the David S. Palmer Arena, 100 W. Main St.
Sunday, 4:50-5:04 p.m. –Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Sunday, 5:05-5:25 p.m. – Medical call in the 1600 block of Crestview Drive.
Sunday, 5:20-5:32 p.m. – Medical call in the 1100 block of North Griffin Street.
Sunday, 7:31-8:02 p.m. – Electrical substation arcing at Thyssenkrupp, 1000 Lynch Spur.
Sunday 7:52-7:53 p.m. – Activated alarm, no fire at Sygma, 3600 Southgate Drive.
Monday, 12:29-12:43 p.m. – Medical call in the 900 block of Knollcrest Drive.
Monday, 1:10-1:24 a.m. – Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley Lane.
