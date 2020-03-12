Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 9:15 a.m. to 1:32 p.m. — Structure fire in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Wednesday, 4:18-4:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of West English.
Wednesday, 4:27-4:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Grace.
Wednesday, 7:13-7:24 p.m. — Carbon dioxide investigation in the 300 block of North Griffin.
Wednesday, 7:44-7:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 2700 block of Townway.
Wednesday, 9:32-9:49 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of East Main.
Thursday, 12:56-1:09 a.m. — Natural gas odor investigation in the 500 block of Warrington.
