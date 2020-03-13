Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 1:56-2:21 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East South.
Thursday, 3-3:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Crestview.
Thursday, 5:23-5:46 p.m. — Powerlines down due to fallen tree in the 900 block of Martin.
Thursday, 10:27-10:47 p.m. — Alarm malfunction at the VA Medical Center, 1900 E. Main.
Friday, 2:23-2:40 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak.
Thursday, 11:57 to Friday, 2:48 a.m. — Accident with hazmat at West State and Downing, Potomac.
Friday, 6:14-6:30 a.m. — Electrical problem in the 100 block of North State.
