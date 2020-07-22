Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Tuesday, 10:28-10:42 a.m. — Auto accident at Walnut and Fairchild streets.

Tuesday, 3-3:34 p.m. — Power surge activated fire alarm in the 200 block of North Gilbert.

Tuesday, 3:33-3:52 p.m. — Medical call in the first block of Camelot.

Tuesday, 3:47-4:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Colfax.

Tuesday, 9:52-10:45 p.m. — False alarm at 2215 N. Bowman Ave.

Wednesday, 12:34 -1 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Crawford.

