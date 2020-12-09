Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 9:48-9:51 a.m. — False alarm at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, 812 N. Logan.
Tuesday, 12:06-12:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Rodgers.
Tuesday, 1:47-1:49 p.m. — False alarm in the 2200 block of North Bowman.
Tuesday, 2:04-2:19 p.m. — Sprinkler activation (no fire) in the 2200 block of North Bowman.
Tuesday, 5:34-6:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of North Logan.
Tuesday, 6:08-6:19 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Westwood.
Wednesday, 12:21-12:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Wednesday, 12:46-12:57 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Westwood.
Wednesday, 4:44-5:01 a.m. — Carbon dioxide activation in the 300 block of Concord Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.