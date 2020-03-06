Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Tuesday, 7:36-8:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Avenue B.

Tuesday, 2:27-2:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Edgewood.

Tuesday, 6:30-6:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.

Wednesday, 1:05-1:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Moore.

Wednesday, 3:25-3:48 a.m. — False alarm in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.

Wednesday, 5:50-5:58 a.m. — Medical call at Williams and Beard.

Wednesday, 12:20-12:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of East South.

Wednesday, 1:56-2:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Kansas.

Wednesday, 6:25-6:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Maple.

Wednesday, 6:46-7:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of East Main.

Wednesday, 7:50-7:56 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Virginia.

Wednesday, 8:49-8:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Kentucky.

Wednesday, 10:47-10:58 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Crawford.

Wednesday, 11:52 p.m. to Thursday, 12:15 a.m. — Smoke investigation/recreational fire in the area of Texas and Dearborn.

Thursday, 7:03-7:11 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Holiday.

Thursday, 7:35-7:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Campbell.

Thursday, 8:39-8:55 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.

Thursday, 10:30-10:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Maple.

Thursday, 12:16-12:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Baldwin.

Thursday, 11:24-11:35 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Avenue C.

Thursday, 1:17-1:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.

Thursday, 1:46-1:54 p.m. — Bush on fire in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.

Thursday, 2:21-2:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hillside.

Thursday, 3:57-4:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Redden.

Friday, 12:14-12:25 a.m. — Activated smoke detector in the 1200 block of Garden.

