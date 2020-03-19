Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 67F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.