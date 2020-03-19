Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 10:08-10:20 p.m. — Medical call in the the 1200 block of Garden.
Wednesday, 6:52-8:34 a.m. — Structure fire in the 1000 block of Fera.
Wednesday, 9:12-9:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Porter.
Wednesday, 4:08-4:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 5:33-5:45 p.m. — Detector malfunction in the 1100 block of Koehn.
Wednesday, 6:27-6:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Wednesday, 6:46-6:57 p.m. — Odor investigation in the unit block of Crystal Drive.
Wednesday, 8:32-8:59 p.m. — Odor of smoke investigation.
Thursday, 12:03-12:22 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Campbell.
Thursday, 3:47-4:12 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
