Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 8:11-8:22 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South State.
Saturday, 2:59-3:10 p.m. — Good intent call, burning leaves in the 500 block of Sheridan.
Saturday, 5:48-5:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Robinson.
Saturday, 7:06-7:08 p.m. — Medical call canceled in the 600 block of North Gilbert.
Saturday, 7:30-7:50 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1100 block of Grant.
Saturday, 8:11-8:25 p.m. — Traffic accident in the 2600 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday, 10:56-11:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Vista.
Sunday, 12:44-2:04 a.m. — Structure fire in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Sunday, 2:38-2:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of Cannon.
Sunday, 5:40-5:51 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Sunday, 11:51-11:57 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Bryan.
Sunday, 1:59-2:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bryan.
Sunday, 7:45-8:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Johnson.
Sunday, 7:54-8:09 p.m. — Smoke detector activation from concrete dust in the unit block of West North.
Sunday, 8:42-9:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Cleveland.
Sunday, 10-10:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Cleveland.
Sunday, 10:47-11:36 p.m. — Vehicle accident in the 1500 block of North Franklin.
Monday, 6:24-6:29 a.m. — False alarm in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.