Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 7:36-8:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Avenue B.
Tuesday, 2:27-2:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Edgewood.
Tuesday, 6:30-6:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Wednesday, 1:05-1:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Moore.
Wednesday, 3:25-3:48 a.m. — False alarm in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 5:50-5:58 a.m. — Medical call at Williams and Beard.
Wednesday, 12:20-12:29 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of East South.
Wednesday, 1:56-2:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of South Kansas.
Wednesday, 6:25-6:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Maple.
Wednesday, 6:46-7:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of East Main.
Wednesday, 7:50-7:56 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Virginia.
Wednesday, 8:49-8:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Kentucky.
Wednesday, 10:47-10:58 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Crawford.
Wednesday, 11:52 p.m. to Thursday, 12:15 a.m. — Smoke investigation/recreational fire in the area of Texas and Dearborn.
Thursday, 7:03-7:11 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.