Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 11:11-11:19 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of North Hazel Street.
Monday, 2:17-2:32 p.m. — Medical call in the first block of South Beard Street.
Monday, 3:20-3:32 p.m. — Accidental detector activation at 110 E. Williams St.
Monday, 3:31-3:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Crestview Drive.
Monday, 4:23-4:34 p.m. — Vehicle accident in the 700 block of East Main Street.
Monday, 7:44-7:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Ridgeview Street.
Monday, 8:14-8:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Sherman Street.
