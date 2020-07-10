Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Thursday, 6:49-6:50 a.m. — Canceled call to the 200 block of Chester Street.

Thursday, 11:14-11:30 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.

Thursday, 11:58 a.m.-12:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of East Williams Street.

Thursday, 12:41-12:54 p.m. — Vehicle accident in the 100 block of South Gilbert Street.

Thursday, 1:24-1:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.

Thursday, 2-2:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Griffin Street.

Thursday, 9:16-9:33 p.m. — Smoke investigation in the 600 block of South Gilbert.

Friday, 12:56-1:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Grace Street.

