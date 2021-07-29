Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Wednesday, 7:46-8:11 a.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main.

Wednesday, 9:12-9:14 a.m. — False alarm in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.

Wednesday, 10:51-11:03 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.

Wednesday, 1:36-1:54 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident at North Vermilion and East English.

Wednesday, 1:48-1:52 p.m. — False alarm in the 200 block of East Fairchild.

Wednesday, 1:50-2:09 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Collett.

Wednesday, 4:37-4:46 p.m. — Motorcycle fire at North Vermilion and East Seminary.

Wednesday, 8:14-8:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Rogers.

Wednesday, 9:47-9:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Fairchild.

Thursday, 1:12-1:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of Cambridge Court.

Thursday, 5:22-5:42 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Harmon.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you